San Diego Catholic officials advise new baptisms after priest uses incorrect word for decades

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego is urging anyone concerned that their baptism might have been performed improperly to contact their local priest about a possible do-over.

The recommendation this week followed the resignation of a Catholic priest who acknowledged that he wrongly performed thousands of baptisms in the last two decades.

The New York Times reported Monday that Father Andres Arango was performing a baptism at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Phoenix last year when some congregants noticed a slight variation of the traditional ritual.

“We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,” the priest said. But, according to the Vatican, priests are instructed to say, “I baptize you …”

