San Diego County delivers cease-and-desist to strip club 3 days after Padres player was stabbed

Pacers Showgirls International in the Midway District in San Diego County is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

Three days after Padres outfielder Tommy Pham suffered a stab wound outside a Midway District strip club, the San Diego County health department delivered a short, but strongly worded cease-and-desist order Wednesday.

Sent to Peter Balov, manager of Midway Venture, the Garden Grove company that owns Pacers Showgirls International, the communique accuses the San Diego establishment of “conducting live entertainment” in violation of local public health orders.

“I appreciate the impact these restrictions have on your business,” wrote Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego’s public health officer. “However, as the responsible party for your facility, it is your duty to ensure that there is compliance with the orders.”

Failure to stop entertaining on the property, Wooten added, “may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”

