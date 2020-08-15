San Diego County hits milestone to get off watch list but state approval still pending

A waiter pours wine for patrons at an outdoor restaurant along 5th Avenue in The Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego on July 17, 2020. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Local officials on Friday said San Diego County has reached the metric that allows it to be removed from the state watch list, though confirmation of those numbers are pending state approval.

For the third consecutive day, the county recorded a 14-day average rate of fewer than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. The county reported a rate of 96.3 on Friday, 98.3 on Thursday and 94.1 on Wednesday.

It’s an important milestone, one that signals that renewed efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus are paying off. The county must maintain its new status for 14 more consecutive days for the state to allow K-12 schools to reopen. No other businesses can reopen until the state provides further guidance, county officials said Friday.

A spokeswoman for the county told the San Diego Union-Tribune that health officials hope to hear from the state about a timeline by the end of the weekend.

