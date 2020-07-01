San Diego County imposes 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars

It is not just bars that will be affected by a set of new rules that seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus in San Diego County. Restaurants of all kinds will also operate under reduced hours, the county health department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bars not serving food with every drink order were already mandated to shut down at midnight Wednesday. But public health officials added a significant additional mandate just hours before the new rule was to take effect: All restaurants, including bars serving food, must close at 10 p.m.

This fresh set of edicts has loopholes, though.

Restaurants, including those that do not serve alcohol, must be “closed” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. But patrons already inside an establishment when closing time arrives will be allowed to hang around until 11 p.m. And wine drinkers get an additional boon. Wineries can continue serving their products, without having to also serve food, provided service is outdoors.

