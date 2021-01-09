San Diego County is opening ‘vaccination super station’ to vaccinate 5K health care workers daily against COVID-19

In this file photo, a pharmacy technician prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before it is administered at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on Dec. 15, 2020. (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

San Diego County is opening what it calls a “vaccination super station” that aims to inoculate up to 5,000 health care workers daily with a coronavirus vaccine.

The effort that begins Monday is one of the most ambitious yet in California to accelerate the pace of vaccinations that Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week was “not good enough.” Only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the virus.

Medical crews from the University of California, San Diego, will operate the station in a parking lot near the downtown baseball stadium.

Health care workers will remain in their vehicles while they are given the shot and then will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes to be monitored in case of any allergic reaction.

“We hatched an idea 72 hours ago, you know… what would it take to scale up to do 5,000 vaccines by Monday? And what’s happened between that point and now has just been an incredible amount of work,” UC San Diego Health CEO Patty Maysent told KTLA sister station KSWB.

A similar effort is underway in Orange County, where officials are setting up large “Super Point-of-Dispensing” sites that will eventually be able to vaccinate thousands of residents each day, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do said in a news release.

Hundreds lined up at the North Net Training Center in Anaheim Friday morning to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The California Department of Public Health loosened restrictions on vaccine distribution, telling local public health departments and providers on Thursday to vaccinate lower priority groups when demand subsides or when doses are about to expire.

Starting Monday, January 11th, a Vaccination Super Station will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for healthcare workers in Phase 1A to get the COVID-19 vaccine.https://t.co/d3lcm93k7H — 211 San Diego (@211SD) January 8, 2021

UC San Diego Health’s pharmacy team picked up vaccine doses from the County in preparation for the Vaccination Super Station launching at Petco Park on Monday. pic.twitter.com/pdji5nbMOE — UC San Diego Health (@UCSDHealth) January 8, 2021