San Diego County opens new COVID-19 vaccine super site as some L.A. sites close

A pharmacy technician prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before it is administered to healthcare workers at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on Dec. 15, 2020. (ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s latest mass vaccination center will open Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego County.

It’s the fifth mass vaccination center to open in the county, which is forging ahead with new sites. That strategy has paid off so far: San Diego is among the leaders in the state in the number of vaccines it has administered for its population, around 15,200 doses per 100,000 residents.

In Santa Clara County, a mass-vaccination site has launched at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The site is the fourth large-scale vaccination site in that county and could become the largest vaccine hub in the state if it meets its goal of doling out 15,000 shots a day once vaccine supplies increase.

In Los Angeles County, however, several city-run vaccination sites — including the largest at Dodger Stadium — are being forced to close because of a shortage of vaccines.

