San Diego County reports single-day coronavirus case record

Beachgoers walk out onto the Pacific Beach Pier in San Diego on Saturday, July 4, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

As coronavirus cases continue to surge nationally, San Diego County broke a record this week with its highest single-day number of confirmed cases reported.

On Tuesday, the county health department was notified of 661 new positive cases, but the count was not reported until Thursday because there was no daily report on Veterans Day.

The total bested the previous single-day record of 652 set Aug. 7. Though not a record, Wednesday’s total of 620 reported cases underlined what appears to be a new reality: San Diego County coronavirus transmission has spiked since Halloween.

So far, elevated cases have not overwhelmed hospitals. A survey of local health systems Thursday found none reporting a hospitalization surge large enough to force transfers to other facilities, as happened during the big spike in the summer.

