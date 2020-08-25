San Diego County Republican Party chair explains old video depicting him with Nazi images

San Diego Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric is seen in an undated photo. (San Diego County Republican Party)

San Diego Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric said Monday that a 30-year-old video that contains images of him along with pictures of Adolf Hitler and swastikas was part of a smear campaign and does not represent who he is.

“Criticize me all you want, but not for this,” he said, his voice cracking in a Monday telephone interview. “This is vile.”

In a story that aired Friday, KPBS reported on a Youtube video from the early 1990s that features an image of Hitler giving a Nazi salute while bopping across the top of the screen. Scrolling below it are black and white photos of young men, including a few of Krvaric. One solo image identifies him by his computer handle with the caption, “Kill a commie coz here’s Strider!”

Local Republican officials quoted in the story condemned the imagery. Supervisor Dianne Jacob called the video disturbing, congressional candidate Darrell Issa said it was inappropriate, and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the images were wrong and should never be tolerated.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.