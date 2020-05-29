San Diego County resumes sunbathing, sitting at its beaches

Beachgoers gather near Scripps Pier on August 7, 2018, in San Diego, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Passive recreation can resume at San Diego County beaches on Tuesday, officials announced.

Previously, many beaches and parks had been open only for active physical use, such as jogging, swimming, surfing or walking — with no lounging allowed.

The new regulations allow people in the same household to sit and sunbathe on the sand. Activities like football and volleyball are still banned, and parking lots and piers remain closed.

The decision follows a similar measure in Ventura County, which allowed sunbathing to resume at all county beaches beginning Friday.

