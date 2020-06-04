San Diego County sheriff requests National Guard; 100 troops to deploy amid protests

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has requested the help of the California National Guard to support police in La Mesa and deputies around the county amid continuing protests calling for racial justice and police reform, according to sheriff’s officials.

“San Diego County has requested the National Guard [to] assist with security in the region due to the recent civil unrest,” La Mesa city officials said in a statement Wednesday night. “A portion of them will be responding to La Mesa this evening. You may also see them throughout the county.”

La Mesa was the site of a peaceful protest Friday, and a second protest Saturday that began peacefully, but devolved to looting and vandalism after police responded to angry demonstrators with tear gas, pepper spray and beanbag rounds.

There have been no protests in La Mesa since Saturday, but city officials have implemented a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every day through the weekend.

