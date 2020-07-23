San Diego sheriff’s deputy held without bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy uniform is seen in an undated file photo shared by the agency.

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by Chula Vista police on criminal charges of child molestation, pandering and luring a child into a sex act, among other offenses, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, a 27-year-old deputy assigned to the San Diego Central Jail, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Wednesday night.

Fleer is being held without bail on a total of 15 criminal counts, including lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 16 and showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor.

He is due to be arraigned next Friday in San Diego County Superior Court in Chula Vista.

