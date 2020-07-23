San Diego sheriff’s deputy held without bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested by Chula Vista police on criminal charges of child molestation, pandering and luring a child into a sex act, among other offenses, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, a 27-year-old deputy assigned to the San Diego Central Jail, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Wednesday night.

Fleer is being held without bail on a total of 15 criminal counts, including lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 16 and showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor.

He is due to be arraigned next Friday in San Diego County Superior Court in Chula Vista.

