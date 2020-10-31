San Diego County warns college fraternities to cancel Halloween parties or be fined

San Diego State University is seen in an image posted on the school’s Facebook page on Feb. 25, 2015.

San Diego County on Friday sent cease-and-desist letters to eight College Area homes where it says large Halloween weekend gatherings were planned in “blatant violation” of state public health orders.

According to the letters, each house faces criminal misdemeanor citations and $1,000 fines for each violation of California Department of Public Health guidance limiting private gatherings to people from no more than three households.

Meanwhile, eight San Diego County gyms have filed a federal lawsuit against local and state officials alleging coronavirus-related restrictions on their businesses violate their constitutional rights.

The county on Friday reported 471 new positive coronavirus tests and three more deaths. While hospitalizations have remained relatively flat, the county has tallied 330 or more new cases on five of the past seven days.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.