San Diego DA charges gym owner for operating amid state’s coronavirus shutdown orders

Peter San Nicolas, owner of Ramona Fitness Center, is seen in an undated photo from a GoFundMe page created for the gym.

San Diego County Disty. Atty. Summer Stephan has charged a Ramona gym owner with five misdemeanors for operating during the state’s shutdown orders, the first criminal charges the office has filed against a business owner for violating public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The charges were filed against Peter San Nicolas, owner of Ramona Fitness Center, who said he had to stay open in order to save a business he has owned for two decades.

Related Content Coronavirus outbreak linked to San Diego gym that defied shutdown order Video

A county spokesman said Monday that other referrals to the district attorney for criminal charges against business owners are pending.

Last week, county code enforcement officials served closure notices or cease-and-desist orders to at least three workout facilities in Pacific Beach, Oceanside and Vista. The Pacific Beach fitness center, known as the Gym, was the site of an outbreak after it reopened its doors in violation of state and county health orders.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.