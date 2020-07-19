San Diego illegally paints curbs red in beach areas to limit parking

The longtime San Diego battle between beachgoers and the neighborhoods where they park has risen to a new level this summer in La Jolla Shores, where someone illegally painted red a 150-foot stretch of curb to keep visitors from parking there.

City crews repaint 10 to 25 illegal red curbs each year, mostly in beach areas, but also in congested neighborhoods like Hillcrest and North Park.

But it’s rare for residents frustrated by throngs of visitors to illegally paint the curb of an entire block red, as someone did on the north side of Camino del Collado in La Jolla Shores.

The Surfrider Foundation, which discovered the illegal paint job thanks to a tip from a surfer, says illegal red curbs have become an equity issue, because wealthy residents are making it harder for ordinary people to access the beach.

