San Diego increases police funding after thousands lobby for cuts

Demonstrators face-off with officers in front of San Diego Police in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd.(ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 4,400 San Diego residents flooded City Hall with phone calls and emails Monday demanding the city reduce police funding and redirect the money toward rent relief, mental health and boosting the local minority community.

After 12 hours of speakers and debate, the City Council declined to reduce police funding. The council agreed to create a new city Office on Race and Equity, and it increased rent relief funding by nearly $5 million to $15.1 million.

The demands from the community came during a public hearing on the new city budget, which the council adopted in an 8-1 vote with Councilman Chris Ward voting “no.”

The vast majority of the more than 400 callers into the council meeting — and the more than 4,000 people who sent emails — demanded the city reduce funding for police, echoing calls across the nation for cities to shift priorities in the wake of protests over police misconduct.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.