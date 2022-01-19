San Diego man found dead in Joshua Tree National Park

California

A Joshua tree stands at Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 4, 2019. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A San Diego man was found dead in Joshua Tree National Park, authorities said Wednesday.

The body was found Monday morning at the base of Sentinel Wall, a short distance from the Hidden Valley Nature Trail, the National Park Service said.

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Michael Spitz, 35.

The Park Service statement did not release any information on the circumstances of the death but said details will be released when the investigation is complete.

The Sentinel Wall rock formation is a climbing location in the desert park.

