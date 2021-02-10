San Diego man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting ex-girlfriend’s fiancé, a high school teacher

The shooter dressed in black and painted his guns white, a prosecutor said.

As dawn neared, he drove his brother’s car to North Park and waited about an hour. When the gunman’s target — his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé — came outside, he pulled the trigger, shooting him multiple times at close range, “executing him,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Ramona McCarthy said.

Those and other allegations were revealed in court Wednesday as a San Diego man pleaded not guilty in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Cathedral Catholic High School teacher Mario Fierro.

Jesse Milton Alvarez, 30, is accused of murder and using a gun, along with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. Fierro was gunned down just after 7 a.m. on the street in front of his home.

