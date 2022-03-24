Authorities arrested a San Diego Marine Wednesday in connection with a deadly brawl at a pizza restaurant in Orange County, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

Deputies took 20-year-old Jack Isaacson into custody just under a week after the fight at Beach Harbor Pizza in Dana Point, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Isaacson is suspected of killing 38-year-old Michael Terry from Laguna Niguel.

Reached by phone Thursday, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun confirmed Isaacson was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. She added that deputies did not take him into custody on a military base and said she couldn’t provide further details about the circumstances of his arrest.

The brawl happened around 7 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, and “investigators have worked tirelessly since the incident to identify the man involved in the fight,” the Sheriff’s Department said. Officials have not determined what led up to the fight or whether the two men had any previous relationship.

By the time law enforcement arrived at the restaurant, Terry had suffered a serious injury, the news release explains. He was rushed to the hospital but died the next day. There was no sign of the other man involved in the struggle.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident and asked anyone with tips to contact dispatchers at 949-770-6011. Tipsters can also report information anonymously at 1-800-847-6227 or via Orange County Crime Stoppers.