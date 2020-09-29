San Diego police investigating claim officer posted social media photo making light of memorial for man he fatally shot

Officers of the El Cajon Police Department and San Diego Sheriff Department deputies separate right-wing counter-protestors at the American Legion Post 282 from Black Lives Matter demonstrators against racial injustice and police brutality in La Mesa, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2020. (Bing GUAN / AFP via Getty Images)

San Diego police have launched an internal investigation into allegations that an officer posted a photo on social media that appeared to make light of a makeshift memorial for a man who was fatally shot by the officer and a partner in late June.

San Diego police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said the department fielded complaints Thursday last week via social media about the Instagram photo allegedly posted by Officer Jonathon Lucas. Takeuchi said Police Chief David Nisleit immediately ordered an internal investigation into the matter.

Lucas, a Central Division patrol officer who has been on the force for about four years, was placed on administrative duty.

The allegations are linked to the death of 25-year-old Leonardo Ibarra, who was fatally shot by Lucas and another officer, Tevar Zaki, in downtown San Diego on June 27.

