San Diego sheriff’s deputy disciplined over ‘vulgar image’ of George Floyd

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy uniform is seen in an undated file photo shared by the agency.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after a deputy was accused of sharing what was described as a “vulgar image” — one the local NAACP branch says was an altered picture of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The employee was removed from his official duties and placed on a “paid administrative assignment” within hours after officials learned of the incident, the department said. The employee does not have peace officer authority while the investigation is underway.

The NAACP San Diego’s president issued a statement Monday calling for the dismissal — not just reassignment — of the employee, a deputy she said had emailed the altered image of Floyd, who died after the police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.

In the image, the police officer is replaced with “a naked black male porn star kneeling on Mr. Floyd,” with the words “Quit resisting” added, according to the statement from branch President Francine Maxwell.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.