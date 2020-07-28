San Diego ship fire smoke has elevated levels of toxins, but regulators say it’s not a health risk

Smoke from the fire that ravaged a Navy warship in San Diego Bay contained elevated levels of toxins, but air-quality authorities say area residents have little to fear.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says the local Air Pollution Control District found smoke from the USS Bonhomme Richard contained a dozen potentially harmful substances but they were at levels for which there are no known great health risks.
The district issued the Navy a notice of violation for creating a public nuisance and contaminating the air.
The Navy has yet to say whether the vessel will be repaired.