San Diego Starbucks barista gets $100K in donations after refusing to serve customer without mask

Lenin Gutierrez is seen in a screenshot from a video taken at a San Diego Starbucks in June 2020. (GoFundMe)

They brought him the money in a silver metal briefcase and placed it on a picnic table at Miramar Reservoir. Up came the lid: $100,000 in paper-strapped stacks of $50 bills.

All those greenbacks beside all that blue water — no wonder Lenin Gutierrez’s eyes got big.

“I [have] never seen anything like this except in the movies,” he said.

Three weeks ago, the 24-year-old college student was working at a Starbucks in Clairemont when a customer came in without wearing a face mask. He pointed out the coronavirus rules, she left, and then criticized him on Facebook for refusing to serve her.

