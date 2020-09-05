San Diego State beefs up enforcement after 184 students test positive for coronavirus

People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Sept. 2, 2020. The university halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

An additional 120 San Diego State University students have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the total number of infections to 184 since the opening day of classes and prompting the school to crack down on students holding parties and not practicing safety protocols.

Related Content San Diego State University halts in-person classes after dozens of students infected with coronavirus

The Friday announcement came the same day public health officials announced 453 new COVID-19 cases throughout San Diego County, up from 325 the previous day. Both county and SDSU officials have urged people to be cautious over the hot Labor Day weekend, as cases tend to surge following holidays.

More than 400 SDSU students already have been cited for violating public health guidelines, school officials said, and security patrols to spot violators around the campus will increase during the Labor Day weekend.

At a news conference Friday, SDSU President Adela de la Torre stressed that long-term results in the effort to curb the virus will come not from enforcement, but from educating students and changing their behavior.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.