San Diego State University halts in-person classes after dozens of students infected with coronavirus

People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Sept. 2, 2020. The university halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

San Diego State University has halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday that about 200 course offerings, some of them lab classes, will move to virtual learning.

On-campus housing will remain open.

San Diego County health officials say there have been 64 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among SDSU students since classes resumed last week.

Some, but not all, of the infections were linked to other cases at the university. Some involve students who live off-campus.

California State university at Chico also halted classes this week.