San Diego State University halts in-person classes after dozens of students infected with coronavirus

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Sept. 2, 2020. The university halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Sept. 2, 2020. The university halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

San Diego State University has halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday that about 200 course offerings, some of them lab classes, will move to virtual learning.

On-campus housing will remain open.

San Diego County health officials say there have been 64 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among SDSU students since classes resumed last week.

Some, but not all, of the infections were linked to other cases at the university. Some involve students who live off-campus.

California State university at Chico also halted classes this week.

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter