San Diego State University halts in-person classes after dozens of students infected with coronavirus

San Diego State University has halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.
The school announced Wednesday that about 200 course offerings, some of them lab classes, will move to virtual learning.
On-campus housing will remain open.
San Diego County health officials say there have been 64 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among SDSU students since classes resumed last week.
Some, but not all, of the infections were linked to other cases at the university. Some involve students who live off-campus.
California State university at Chico also halted classes this week.