San Diego student sues school district over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Demonstrators stage a protest outside of the San Diego Unified School District office to protest a vaccination mandate for students on Sept. 28, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

A Scripps Ranch High School student has sued San Diego Unified School District in federal court, arguing that the student vaccination mandate constitutes religious discrimination.

The student, a 16-year-old junior at Scripps Ranch High School, said her religious beliefs prohibit her from the COVID-19 vaccination.

The complaint asserts that, because COVID-19 vaccines were tested on stem cell lines originally derived from aborted fetuses, accepting the vaccine runs counter to the student’s Christian beliefs. The lawsuit says the district is violating her 1st Amendment right to freely exercise her faith.

Identified as Jill Doe in the complaint, the student is represented by the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit law firm that handles religious freedom challenges.

