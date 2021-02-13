San Diego Zoo gorillas recover after testing positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park tweeted this image in announcing on Jan. 11, 2021 that some of its gorillas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park have recovered from a bout of the coronavirus and are ready for visitors, zoo officials announced Saturday.

The eight-member troop had been out of view to visitors after contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in January. During that time, they received care from experts in both human and veterinary medicine.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring of concern and support we’ve received while the troop safely recovered,” Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to share the joy that this beloved troop brings to our community and to our guests.”

The troop was probably exposed to the coronavirus by a keeper who tested positive in early January. Although zoo employees followed recommended biosecurity precautions, some staff members tested positive for the virus on Jan. 11, zoo officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.