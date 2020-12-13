San Diego’s Navy hospitals see surge of coronavirus patients

California

Like their civilian counterparts, San Diego’s two major military hospitals are experiencing a surge of coronavirus patients as the winter spike in cases affects military members, their families and retirees.

At Naval Medical Center San Diego, its 16 ICU beds are at 70% capacity, and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton’s four ICU beds are at 75%.

“While our team is busy, the ICUs are not full,” said Regena Kowitz, a spokeswoman for Navy Medical Forces Pacific. Kowitz said both sites have plans to increase patient capacity if necessary.

Frontline military healthcare providers at both hospitals told the Union-Tribune on Friday that coronavirus cases in the communities they serve, just like in the greater San Diego area, have surged in recent weeks.

