San Francisco, 2 Bay Area counties to partially reopen Monday

People sit on the grass at Alamo Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in San Francisco. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

At least three Bay Area cities and counties — San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin — plan to incrementally ease their social distancing restrictions starting Monday. Officials made the announcement Wednesday, one day after Santa Clara County said it would not be easing its current restrictions.

San Mateo previously had some of California’s most stringent shelter-in-place orders, but county health officials said Wednesday that conditions had improved enough to modify the requirements.

“I want to remind everyone these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be out and about,” said Scott Morrow, the county’s public health officer, in a statement. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions among people is likely to spread the virus at a higher rate.”

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that all curbside retailers would be allowed to reopen as of May 18 for pickup and delivery.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.