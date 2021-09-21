San Francisco airport becomes 1st in U.S. to require COVID vaccinations for workers

San Francisco International Airport is now requiring all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the first airport in the U.S. to implement such health requirements.

“As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees,” airport director Ivar C. Satero said.

The requirement, effective Tuesday, obligates all tenants and contractors at the airport to ensure their on-site workers are vaccinated. Those who are exempt for medical reasons or because of religious beliefs must submit to weekly testing for the coronavirus.

Airlines and contractors will have to report regularly on the status of vaccinations, and fines may be imposed for those who do not comply, according to a statement released by Mayor London Breed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.