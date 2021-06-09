San Francisco appears to be nearing COVID-19 herd immunity

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A person wearing a mask runs on a path in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic on Nov. 30, 2020. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

A person wearing a mask runs on a path in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic on Nov. 30, 2020. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

San Francisco is nearing herd immunity, some experts believe, a milestone in California’s efforts to gain control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco has one of California’s highest rates of vaccination, with 72% of residents having received at least one dose. Only one other county in California — Marin, just north of San Francisco — has a higher rate of vaccination, with 75% of residents there at least partially vaccinated. Both San Francisco and Marin County’s rates are significantly higher than the statewide vaccination rate of 56%.

Herd immunity, also known as community immunity, is a a form of indirectly protecting people without immunity to a disease from an infection. It occurs when a significant percentage of the overall population is immune either through vaccines or from surviving a previous infection.

There is no definitive percentage at which herd immunity to COVID-19 is achieved. It can only be tested when essentially all restrictions are loosened, and officials observe whether disease transmission increases.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News