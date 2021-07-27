San Francisco bars band together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccines for indoor patrons

The Vesuvio Cafe, one of the San Francisco establishments requiring proof of vaccination to sit inside, is seen in an undated photo. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

A group of San Francisco bars has banded together to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the coronavirus taken in the last 72 hours for patrons who wish to sit indoors.

The move, announced Monday by the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, comes amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections in California.

The group of several hundred owners representing more than 300 bars “is extremely concerned by a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 among our staff members, especially those who are fully vaccinated,” a statement released Monday said. “We believe we are obligated to protect our workers and their families and to offer a safe space for customers to relax and socialize.”

Guests without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will still be able to sit outside, according to the alliance’s rules. The new policy takes effect Thursday.

