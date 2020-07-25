San Francisco bus driver assaulted with wooden bat after asking 3 passengers to wear mask

In this April 7, 2020, file photo, a Muni worker walks in front of buses at a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency yard in San Francisco. A San Francisco bus driver was assaulted with a wooden bat after asking several passengers to wear a mask in keeping with city health orders to combat the coronavirus. A San Francisco police spokesman said three men boarded the bus Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2020, and refused the driver’s multiple requests to put on masks. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

A San Francisco bus driver was assaulted with a wooden bat after asking three passengers to wear a mask in keeping with city health orders to combat the coronavirus.

Three men boarded the bus in the South of Market neighborhood Wednesday afternoon and refused the driver’s requests to put on masks, a San Francisco police spokesman said.

The driver pulled over to let them off.

As he was escorting them off, one of the passengers pulled out a wooden bat and struck the driver several times. The passengers then fled on foot.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not made public and no further details were available.