San Francisco firefighter struck by hose, critically injured

California

San Francisco firefighters seen in the area of Market and Spear streets on Nov. 2, 2020. (SFFD/Twitter)

A San Francisco firefighter was critically injured Monday while fighting a fire in a high-rise building, authorities said.

Matt Vann, a six-year veteran, was hit by a hose line, knocked over and struck his head at about 3:30 p.m. while on the street responding to a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street, fire officials said.

Vann was unconscious and stopped breathing. He listed in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital, Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Video showed a hose tangled under a bus, KGO-TV reported.

A Muni bus was travelling through the route at the time of the accident and authorities were investigating whether it may have struck the hose. The bus didn’t have any passengers.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is coordinating with the Fire Department on the investigation, spokeswoman Kristen Holland said.

