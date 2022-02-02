San Francisco health officials allow Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recipients to get 3rd shot

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Francisco health officials are allowing people who originally got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to get a second booster shot — which would give them access to the same number of doses currently available to recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

The allowance of a potential third dose to J&J recipients in San Francisco goes beyond the guidance outlined by the federal government. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who got J&J — which is formulated as a single-shot vaccine — are eligible to get one booster at least two months after their initial dose, but federal health officials have not yet made statements about further follow-up shots.

By contrast, those who are up to date on Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — collectively known as mRNA vaccinations — could already have received three shots.

“We are now offering what we’re calling a supplemental dose to J&J recipients,” Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco health director, told health commissioners Tuesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News