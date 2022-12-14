Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it.

Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation.

Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The hotels included in the study each had the same proposed check-in and out dates.

When information regarding the cheapest five-star hotel wasn’t available, four-star hotel rates were included instead.

In California, the lowest-priced luxury hotel is the Mansion of Sutter in San Francisco, and a one-night stay at the five-star hotel will cost $261, according to the finance website.

While there are plenty of cheaper hotel stay alternatives in the Golden State, hotel guests at Mansion of Sutter can enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout the property, a pool, a 24-hour gym, concierge services, and travel and tourism assistance, along with other perks.

The study found that the cheapest luxury hotel rate was at a DoubleTree by Hilton Deadwood at Cadillac Jack’s in South Dakota. One-night rates there were only $73, according to the study.

The most expensive rate was found at a Four Seasons Resort in Jackson, Wyoming. A one-night stay would cost $2,805.