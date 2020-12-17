San Francisco imposes 10-day mandatory quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area

The road in front of the international terminal sits empty at San Francisco International Airport on April 02, 2020 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco issued a travel order effective Friday requiring anyone visiting the city from outside the Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

The order, announced during a virtual news conference by Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s public health director, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Violating the order is a misdemeanor. Medical workers, first responders and essential workers are exempt.

Colfax described the rise in coronavirus cases in the Bay Area as “staggering,” but added that catastrophe could still be avoided if residents remain with their households during the holidays and refrain from traveling.

“While cases remain far too high, the rate of increase of this virus has slowed just a bit, and this indicates we still have time to turn this dire situation around, and as a result, save hundreds of lives,” Colfax said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.