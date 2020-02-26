San Francisco mayor declares coronavirus emergency

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a local emergency amid coronavirus fears.

“Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global picture is changing rapidly, and we need to step up preparedness,” Breed said in a statement Tuesday. “We see the virus spreading in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary steps to protect San Franciscans from harm.”

While three people have been treated for COVID-19 at San Francisco hospitals, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness in the city.

Breed made the announcement following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning that the virus is likely to continue to spread.

