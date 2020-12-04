San Francisco Mayor London Breed expresses regret for her own French Laundry outing

In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed waits to speak at a luncheon in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Days after it was revealed that San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined at the French Laundry restaurant following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit there, the mayor acknowledged Thursday it was “fair” that she be criticized for contradicting some of her messaging on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not — I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better,” the mayor said on Twitter.

Breed, who has castigated and cajoled residents to obey health orders following the coronavirus outbreak, joined seven others at the luxe Napa County restaurant on Nov. 7, the evening after Newsom’s infamous party there.

Breed’s dinner, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, violated no health rules. At the time, both indoor and outdoor dining was permitted in San Francisco and Napa County. Her party dined in a semi-enclosed space.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.