San Francisco mayor says desperately needed masks, gloves and face shields keep getting diverted

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a press conference as San Francisco police chief William Scott looks on at San Francisco City Hall on March 16, 2020, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The mayor of San Francisco says the city is still struggling to get adequate medical equipment to battle coronavirus, including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns.

The buying isn’t the issue — Mayor London Breed said the city had been able to purchase 15 million pieces of the medical gear, known as personal protective equipment, and private firms have donated more.

But getting the equipment has been challenging, she said at a news conference Friday.

“We had isolation gowns on the way to San Francisco and then diverted to France,” she said. Another order of equipment went through customs and then was “confiscated” by FEMA for other places.

