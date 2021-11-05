San Francisco officer arrested on suspicion of robbing Rite-Aid pharmacy

A San Francisco Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Rite-Aid pharmacy, the San Mateo Police Department confirmed.

On Wednesday night, officers in San Mateo responded to the pharmacy on a report of a robbery, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

The man attempted to run from the store but was caught and taken into custody, officials said.

The suspect was later identified as San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole, who was off duty at the time of the robbery, according to officials.

Cole is on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.

He was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest, KTVU-TV reported Friday. Cole posted bond of $57,500 and was not in custody.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Francisco Police Department said the 27-year veteran on the force was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

The sergeant is a graduate of the Commission Peace Officer Standards and Training supervisory leadership program.

San Mateo police say their investigation is ongoing and would not disclose if Cole was armed during the robbery.