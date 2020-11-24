San Francisco plans to keep restaurants open for outdoor dining

San Francisco will keep restaurants open for outdoor dining when the city moves into the most restricted coronavirus tier, possibly later this week, a city official said Tuesday.

Joaquín Torres, San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development director, said during an online news conference that gyms, movie theaters, places of worship and museums will have 24 hours to close for indoor activity once the city moves into the purple tier, which indicates the virus is widespread.

Nonessential businesses also must reduce capacity to 25%.

Torres said restaurants have been asking the city whether they will have to end outdoor dining, as eateries in Los Angeles County have been forced to do. San Francisco previously has reopened more slowly than allowed by the state.

