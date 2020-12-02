San Francisco poised to announce more reopening rollbacks as coronavirus cases surge

A pedestrian passes under for rent and for lease signs in San Francisco on Oct. 21, 2020. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

San Francisco this week will announce more rollbacks to its reopening plan, including a possible quarantine order for travelers and reduced indoor capacity at businesses, as the coronavirus continues to pummel the state, city officials said Tuesday.

During an online news conference, Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of public health, said shutdowns ordered during the past few weeks have failed to stem the pace of infections and warned the city may have a shortage of hospital beds by Christmas.

“We know, unfortunately, that the worst is likely yet to come,” Colfax said.

San Francisco has an average of 140 new cases a day, four times the number of just one month ago, and the infections show “no signs of slowing down,” he said. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled in 10 days, he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.