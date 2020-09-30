San Francisco reopens indoor dining with coronavirus restrictions

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the city’s popular Dolores Park. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

San Francisco is opening restaurants Wednesday for limited, indoor dining and allowing people at reduced capacity inside places of worship, Mayor London Breed announced.

City officials said indoor movie theaters could reopen with restrictions Oct. 7, and outdoor playgrounds were slated to be open by mid-October.

“We know this continues to be a challenging time with people struggling economically and emotionally,” Breed said in a written statement.

“However, thanks to San Francisco’s commitment to following public health guidance, we are seeing improvements in our numbers, which means we can continue to move forward with reopening.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.