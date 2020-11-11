San Francisco sees spike of COVID-19 cases, alarming city officials

Pedestrians wear masks as they walk along Haight Street in San Francisco in October. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It’s America’s second-densest city. Near the nation’s first recorded COVID-19 death. And home to a busy international airport.

San Francisco has for most of the pandemic managed to keep infection rates and total cases low, in part by following conservative practices, which have slowed its reopening compared with that of other California cities.

But this week, the city faces a dire test of its strategy. Cases have significantly spiked in the last week at a pace worse than that of any previous surge, which has alarmed city officials.

On Tuesday, the city proactively announced the shutdown of indoor restaurant dining, effective Saturday morning. Capacity at gyms and theaters will be reduced, and city’s high schools will have to wait to reopen for in-person learning as well, officials said, as they try to get the numbers going down again.

