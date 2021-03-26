San Francisco to give some artists $1,000 a month under universal basic income program

Guests visit the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on March 15. The city is launching a guaranteed income program that will provide $1,000 a month to 130 eligible artists.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Certain San Francisco artists may receive $1,000 a month under a new city program, the latest in a series of universal basic income initiatives cropping up in cities across California.

The guaranteed income pilot program will dish out the funds for six months to 130 eligible artists, according to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts website. To qualify, applicants must be San Francisco residents under certain income thresholds who faced economic loss during the pandemic.

The program is open to every artistic tradition, including music, dance, creative writing, visual art, performance art, installation, photography, theater, film, arts education and craftsmanship. The artist’s work must be “rooted in a historically marginalized community,” according to the website.

“The arts are truly critical to our local economy and are an essential part of our long-term recovery. If we help the arts recover, the arts will help San Francisco recover,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This new program is an innovative effort to help our creative sector get through this challenging time, and come back even stronger and more resilient than before.”

