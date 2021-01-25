San Francisco to resume outdoor dining, but keep curfew, travel quarantine

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, a man wears a face mask while cleaning an outdoor dining table at The Hook at Pier 39 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

San Francisco will permit restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and hair stylists and barbers to resume limited service on Thursday, but a curfew and travel quarantine requirements will remain in place, city officials said Monday.

During an online news conference, Mayor London Breed cautioned residents to continue wearing masks, distancing and frequently washing their hands as the city reopens.

“Just keep in mind that this is not an open door for us to all of a sudden let our hair down and do whatever we want,” Breed said.

The city expects to be placed in the most restrictive purple tier on Tuesday but can reopen as a result of the state’s decision to lift an emergency stay-home order intended to try to ensure room in intensive care units during the holiday surge.

The city will continue to keep in place a curfew prohibiting nonessential businesses and gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and an order requiring travelers to San Francisco from outside the Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

