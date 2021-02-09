San Francisco to vaccinate teachers, food employees, essential workers against COVID-19 this month

Pedestrians walk by a mural of Abraham Lincoln outside of Abraham Lincoln High School on Dec.17, 2020 in San Francisco, California. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco will begin vaccinating teachers and other essential workers on Feb. 26, but Mayor London Breed said the vaccines would likely not be enough to get staff and students back in public school classrooms.

During an online news conference, officials announced the city would open up vaccines to educators, child-care workers, food and agricultural employees and first responders later this month, but supply was likely to be limited.

The city has the capacity to give vaccines to more than 10,000 people a day but has been receiving only 10,000 to 11,000 doses a week. So far, officials said, more than 30% of San Franciscans age 65 and older have received a first dose.

Breed, who is supporting a lawsuit to try to force public schools to reopen for in-person teaching, said she was pessimistic that a recent tentative agreement between unions and the school district would lead schools to reopen during the current school year.

