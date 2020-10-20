San Francisco to vote on ‘CAREN Act’ about racist 911 calls

In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks at a news conference in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

San Francisco supervisors are set to approve new legislation to discourage racist 911 calls that they say expose people of color to dangerous run-ins with police.

Supporters say people need to think twice before calling 911 on someone who is barbecuing, jogging or stenciling “Black Lives Matter” at a home.

Fed up with white people calling 911 about people of color selling water bottles, barbecuing or otherwise going about with life, San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday.

The legislation, introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton, is called the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, also known as the CAREN legislation.

The name is a nod to a widespread meme using the name “Karen” to describe a specific type of middle-aged white woman who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege.

Some say they support the legislation, but the name is sexist.