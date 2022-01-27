San Francisco will ease COVID mask, vaccine proof rules as omicron recedes

People walk along a seawall with Fort Point and the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in San Francisco on Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco will ease its COVID-19 mask order for vaccinated gym members and office workers, and will relax rules requiring proof of vaccination when entering large indoor sports arenas, restaurants, bars and gyms, allowing unvaccinated people to enter if they show proof of a recent negative test.

The move comes as the Omicron surge is flattening after weeks of record-setting infections.

The new rules, which take effect Tuesday, will say that gym members and office workers no longer need to wear a mask indoors as long as they are up-to-date on their vaccinations and booster shot, if eligible.

The rules will allow people who are vaccinated but not yet boosted to enter these gyms and offices that offer a mask-optional policy, as long as they wear a mask.

