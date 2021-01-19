San Francisco will run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday, health officials say

Safeway pharmacist Preston Young (L) administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to Cecile Lusby (R) during a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on January 13, 2021 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s public health department will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday because the city’s allocation dropped substantially from a week ago and doses that had to be discarded were not replaced, city officials said Tuesday.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of public health, said at a news conference that the city received 12,000 doses a week ago and asked for the same number this week. Instead, the city received only 1,775 doses.

On top of that, the city received 8,000 doses of a Moderna vaccine that had to be scrapped because some people in San Diego had allergic reactions to doses from that same batch, prompting the state to issue a warning. Colfax said those 8,000 doses, ordered withdrawn by the state, have not been replaced.

Throughout the state, local health officials have complained of difficulty scheduling vaccine appointments because they lack confidence in how much vaccine they will receive from week to week. As of Friday, California had administered vaccines to only 2,190 residents per 100,000 people. By contrast, Texas had administered 3,461 per 100,000, according to a Centers for Disease Control tracking website.

